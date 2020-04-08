UPDATE: First COVID-19 death reported in Cayuga County

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

AUBURN — The worst of the coronavirus pandemic has arrived in Cayuga County.

A man in his 40s has died after contracting the virus — the first COVID-19 fatality reported in Cayuga County. He was hospitalized since April 1 and had underlying health conditions, according to Kathleen Cuddy, director of the Cayuga County Health Department.

Cuddy explained that chronic health conditions may have contributed to the man's death. Older people, those with underlying medical conditions and immunocompromised individuals are at a high risk of serious illness if they contract COVID-19.

"This virus does not discriminate," Cuddy said. "It does not matter if you are male or female. It does not matter how old you are or where you live. The virus is throughout our county and has caused the death of one of our own."

The man who died is young compared to other victims. According to state Department of Health data, 82.6% of the COVID-19 fatalities in New York are people ages 60 and older. Deaths among those ages 40-49 are less common, with this group accounting for 4.2% of all COVID-19 fatalities statewide.