For the first time since 2015, there will be a Republican on the Auburn City Council.
Timothy Locastro received the second-most votes in the five-person race to win an Auburn City Council seat. Locastro, a Republican, will join the council in January.
The race was decided after the Cayuga County Board of Elections completed the absentee ballot count. On election night, Locastro was ahead by 29 votes over Dia Carabajal, an incumbent Democrat who sought another four-year term on the council.
According to the Cayuga County Board of Elections, Locastro netted 160 votes during the absentee count. Jimmy Giannettino, a Democrat, received 141. Carabajal added 140 to her total.
When combined with the election night tally, Giannettino led the field with 3,316 votes. He was re-elected to serve a second four-year term on the council. Locastro received 2,937 votes to beat Carabajal, who picked up 2,986 votes, by a 49-vote margin.
"It feels great. It really does. We worked hard," Locastro said in a phone interview Wednesday. "The people in the city supported me and it paid off."
Carabajal called Locastro to concede the race after the elections board completed the absentee count. Locastro said he has "a lot of respect" for Carabajal and believes she did a good job on the council.
On her campaign Facebook page, Carabajal posted a statement congratulating Locastro and thanking her family and friends for their support.
"The past four years have been an exciting time for the city of Auburn," she wrote. "I am proud of the progress we have made and am proud to have been a part of a great city organization. I firmly believe that the future is shining bright for Auburn!"
When Locastro is sworn in Jan. 1, he will be the first Republican on the council in five years. John Camardo and Peter Ruzicka were the last Republicans to serve as city councilors. They were defeated for re-election in 2015 by Carabajal and Giannettino.
While Locastro will be the only Republican on the Democratic-controlled council, he plans to work with his colleagues "for the benefit of the city."
"I'm ready," he added.