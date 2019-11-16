A man died and a woman was injured in a fire in the Cayuga County town of Victory Friday night.
The blaze occurred at the home of Jacqueline and John Lalik at 11796 Stahlnecker Road, a news release from the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office said. Jacqueline, 69, was able to get of the house after she became aware of the fire, the news release said, while John, 70, was not able to get out of the building and died from the fire. Jacqueline was transported for injuries to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse due to heat and smoke exposure.
The sheriff's office was at the residence Saturday morning to investigate the circumstances around the fire. The news release said the New York State Office of Fire Prevention and Control, Cayuga County 911 Center, Cayuga County Fire Investigation Team, the Cayuga County Coroner's Office and the Cayuga County Attorney's Office all insisted with the investigation.
Detective Lt. Fred Cornelius with the sheriff's office, who was at the scene Saturday morning, noted the house was a complete loss.
"There does not appear at this time to be any reason to believe there's any criminality to this, but obviously we have to conduct the investigation in such a way that if there was, we would be doing things the way it's supposed to be done," Cornelius said at the time.
The blaze was originally called in at 10:10 p.m. Cayuga County 911 requested assistance from fire departments in Cato, Conquest, Victory, Red Creek, Port Byron, Fair Haven, Throop, Oswego, Granby, Plainville, Weedsport, Aurelius and Sennett. There was some minor rekindling on Saturday morning. Firefighters from the fire departments of Victory, Cato and Conquest were back at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information can contact Det. Nicole Stewart at (315) 253-8093. Tips can be left anonymously at the sheriff's office's website at cayugasheriff.com.