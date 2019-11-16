Officials are searching for a missing man who they believe was inside a town of Victory home that was destroyed in a fire Friday night.
Cayuga County Sheriff's Office Det. Lt. Fred Cornelius, who was at the fire scene Saturday morning, said the residence was occupied by a married couple. The woman was able to exit the home and was transported to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse with minor injuries, Cornelius said, but the man was unaccounted for.
Authorities were not disclosing the couple's names as of Saturday morning.
The blaze was originally called in at 10:10 p.m. at 11796 Stahlnecker Road. Cayuga County 911 requested assistance from fire departments in Cato, Conquest, Victory, Red Creek, Port Byron, Fair Haven, Throop, Oswego, Granby, Plainville, Weedsport, Aurelius and Sennett.
There was some minor rekindling on Saturday morning. Firefighters from the fire departments of Victory, Cato and Conquest were back at the scene.
The sheriff's office was at the residence Saturday morning to investigate the circumstances around the fire. A part of the road was blocked off.
"There does not appear at this time to be any reason to believe there's any criminality to this, but obviously we have to conduct the investigation in such a way that if there was, we would be doing things the way it's supposed to be done," Cornelius said.
He noted the house was a complete loss and the New York State Office of Fire Prevention and Control and the Cayuga County Fire Investigation team would determine the cause and origin of the blaze and to help find the man.
"We're making the assumption that we're engaging in a recovery effort," he said.