Rudolph Valenti

Rudolph Valenti, 81, has been missing from the Moravia area since Monday afternoon. 

 Provided

The Cayuga County Sheriff‘s Office said on Tuesday morning that Rudolph Valenti has been found and is back in the care of his family.

EARLIER REPORT:

The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a missing man from the Moravia area. 

Rudolph Valenti, 81, has been missing since 2:30 p.m. Monday. The sheriff's office believes he was in the Union Springs area around 6:15 p.m. 

Valenti, who has dementia and may be lost or confused, is driving a black 2008 Dodge Ram truck with purple pinstripes on the hood and doors. He was last seen wearing tan pants, a red flannel shirt, work boots and a tan baseball hat with camouflage on the brim. 

Anyone with information about Valenti's whereabouts can contact the sheriff's office at (315) 253-1222.

