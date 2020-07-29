UPDATE: Man ticketed in Aurelius car crash that sent two to hospital

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two people were taken to hospitals after a crash in Aurelius Tuesday night.

New York State Police said Ashton Sheils caused the crash when he failed to stop his vehicle at a stop sign at the corner of Turnpike and Fuller roads around 10:40 p.m.

Sheils, 23, was transported to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse, troopers said, while a woman in the other vehicle was taken to Auburn Community Hospital. Both had what were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. Sheils was issued two tickets.

Emergency responders extricated two people from their cars at the crash scene, according to the Aurelius Volunteer Fire Department.

A post on the department's Facebook page said various Aurelius fire department vehicles responded, with assistance from fire departments from Cayuga and Throop and AMR Ambulance. New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office were also at the scene, the post said.

