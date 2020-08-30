UPDATE: Power restored after outage affected 2,400 Auburn customers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Following an outage that affected 2,399 customers in the northeast area of Auburn, service has been restored Sunday morning in the city, according to the New York State Electric and Gas website.

EARLIER WE REPORTED:

New York State Electric and Gas crews are investigating a power outage affecting 2,399 customers in the city of Auburn.

According to the NYSEG website, the estimated restoration time for the affected customers is 1:45 p.m. Sunday. The cause has not been determined.

The website street-level listing of affected customers shows the outages are mostly in the northeast quadrant of the city.

NYSEG has 13,037 total customers in Auburn.

