UPDATE: Power still out for 600 properties in Cayuga County

After a line of severe thunderstorms swept through and knocked out power to more than 3,000 customers in Cayuga County on Tuesday night, service has been restored in most areas.

According to the websites of New York State Electric & Gas and Rochester Gas & Electric, 592 customers in Cayuga County were still without power as of 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. The utilities were still assessing damage and did not have estimated restoration times posted for most areas.

In northern Cayuga County areas served by RG&E, the town of Ira has the most outages remaining with 134.

In NYSEG's territory in the lower half of the county, the town of Owasco has the most outages with 264.

