UPDATE: Skaneateles, Weedsport schools cleared to open Monday after COVID-19 cases

Two Cayuga County-area school districts will have all of their buildings open Monday following coronavirus cases and subsequent contact tracing efforts last week.
After closing all of its school buildings Friday following the confirmation of a coronavirus case, the Skaneateles Central School District said in-person classes will resume on Monday.
The district announced the news in a Sunday morning Facebook post: "We are pleased to let you know that contact tracing has been completed. Anyone who needed to be contacted has been by now and school will resume as normal on Monday as planned."
The district cancelled Friday's in-person classes at all levels after it was notified Thursday afternoon that a middle school student had tested positive for COVID-19.
Superintendent Eric Knuth told district families at the time that the Onondaga County Health Department was conducting contact tracing with help from the school district. Staff and faculty reported to work, but all students switched to online learning. The district's facilities team was set to clean and sanitize buildings, as well.
"We have a plan in place to clean and sanitize areas of concern and we assure you that protecting the health and welfare of our students, faculty, and staff is our primary concern," Knuth said in a Thursday letter.
The Weedsport Central School District also announced Sunday that it would have its elementary school open Monday after learning Friday about a positive student case there.
The district said it consulted with the Cayuga County Health Department over the weekend to make a determination about Monday classes at the elementary building. Students who have now been quarantined as a result contact tracing will be learning remotely.
Weedsport has also decided, after revisiting the issue with the county health department, that mask wearing will be mandatory in all buildings at all times except for breaks and eating.
One other school district within the Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES region reported COVID-19 cases last week. The Cato-Meridian Central School District said it was notified of two students testing positive at its high school. Officials expected to provide an update on the status of Monday classes at the school this weekend. The district did decide to start requiring masks at all times, with allowances for breaks and meals.
