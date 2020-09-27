UPDATE: Skaneateles, Weedsport schools cleared to open Monday after COVID-19 cases

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two Cayuga County-area school districts will have all of their buildings open Monday following coronavirus cases and subsequent contact tracing efforts last week.

After closing all of its school buildings Friday following the confirmation of a coronavirus case, the Skaneateles Central School District said in-person classes will resume on Monday.

The district announced the news in a Sunday morning Facebook post: "We are pleased to let you know that contact tracing has been completed. Anyone who needed to be contacted has been by now and school will resume as normal on Monday as planned."

The district cancelled Friday's in-person classes at all levels after it was notified Thursday afternoon that a middle school student had tested positive for COVID-19.

Superintendent Eric Knuth told district families at the time that the Onondaga County Health Department was conducting contact tracing with help from the school district. Staff and faculty reported to work, but all students switched to online learning. The district's facilities team was set to clean and sanitize buildings, as well.