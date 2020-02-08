UPDATE: Spectrum service restored after outage affected customers in Cayuga County

Spectrum service has been restored. Cable, internet and telephone service came back online shortly before 5 p.m. The outage lasted more than four hours.

Earlier report:

A widespread outage is affecting Spectrum's cable television, internet and telephone services in central New York and throughout the Northeast region.

The outage began early Saturday afternoon. Scores of social media users commented about losing cable TV, internet or telephone services. The website downdetector.com showed that the loss of cable service covered much of the Northeast, from Maine to parts of Ohio and Pennsylvania.

Spectrum, through its Ask Spectrum account on Twitter, tweeted at 12:55 p.m. that they were aware of the outage and investigating the issue. At 3:14 p.m., the company provided another update and blamed "fiber optic damage" for the outage.

It's unknown what caused the damage.

"Crews are working to make repairs to restore service as soon as possible," Spectrum wrote in the follow-up tweet. "We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience."