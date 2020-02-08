UPDATE: Spectrum service restored after outage affected customers in Cayuga County

Spectrum service has been restored. Cable, internet and telephone service came back online shortly before 5 p.m. The outage lasted more than four hours.
Earlier report:
A widespread outage is affecting Spectrum's cable television, internet and telephone services in central New York and throughout the Northeast region.
You have free articles remaining.
The outage began early Saturday afternoon. Scores of social media users commented about losing cable TV, internet or telephone services. The website downdetector.com showed that the loss of cable service covered much of the Northeast, from Maine to parts of Ohio and Pennsylvania.
Spectrum, through its Ask Spectrum account on Twitter, tweeted at 12:55 p.m. that they were aware of the outage and investigating the issue. At 3:14 p.m., the company provided another update and blamed "fiber optic damage" for the outage.
It's unknown what caused the damage.
"Crews are working to make repairs to restore service as soon as possible," Spectrum wrote in the follow-up tweet. "We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience."
The outage is affecting more than just Spectrum's residential customers. Lasca's Restaurant in Auburn posted on Facebook that it's unable to accept call-in orders for carryout customers and can't process credit card transactions due to the outage. Other businesses have posted on social media about the outage affecting their ability to accept phone calls or process credit cards.
There has been no estimate provided for when service will be restored.