An estimated 33,000 gallons of wastewater flowed into the Owasco River in downtown Auburn on Tuesday afternoon followed by another discharge of 5,300 gallons on Wednesday afternoon, the latest in a series of overflows from the city's combined sewer system.
The two overflows in less than 24 hours were reported through the NY-Alert system at 20 Genesee St., the third and fourth reported overflows at that location in less than three weeks.
An alert issued Tuesday said the overflow that day began at 4 p.m. and lasted 45 minutes, with the 33,000 gallons of liquid being partially treated without disinfection. The alert noted that "odors or floatables" were not observed. A Tuesday afternoon storm, which brought brief but heavy rainfall, was cited as the cause of the overflow.
Another alert came out Wednesday afternoon. Also citing a heavy rain event, this overflow began at 2:30 p.m. and lasted about 30 minutes, with partially treated wastewater that was not disinfected.
A blockage in a main sewer line near 20 Genesee St. caused an overflow on July 22, which prompted the city to begin emergency repairs. The middle lanes on a block of Genesee Street in the downtown area have been closed off while a temporary sewer bypass hose has been put in place as city officials work to complete a permanent fix. Another overflow was reported on July 30, when heavy rains caused about 17,000 gallons to discharge into the river.