UPDATE: Tops, Wegmans requiring customers to wear masks
alert featured
BUSINESS

UPDATE: Tops, Wegmans requiring customers to wear masks

  • Updated
Coronavirus 6

Robert Donald, 89, wears a mask to protect himself out of concern about coronavirus before shopping at Wegmans in Auburn.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

Two upstate New York supermarket chains are requiring customers to wear masks or face coverings while shopping. 

Tops posted a notice on its website thanking customers for their "anticipated cooperation" in adhering to Gov. Andrew Cuomo's executive order, which requires New Yorkers to wear a face covering — a mask, cloth face covering, bandana or scarf — while in a public setting where they can't socially distance from others. 

Wegmans sent an email to its customers informing them of the mandate. Like Tops, Wegmans said it's complying with Cuomo's order. 

Cuomo amended his order to require face coverings when people are using public transportation or private for-hire vehicles, such as Uber and Lyft. But there wasn't specific guidance regarding grocery stores and other shops where social distancing could be a challenge. 

The order took effect at 8 p.m. Friday. 

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News