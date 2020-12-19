UPDATE: Two hospitalized after crash in Cayuga County

Two people were injured in a two-car accident in Brutus Saturday morning.

The call for an accident at the intersection of Jericho Road and East Brutus Street came in at 10:24 a.m. Two people were transported to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse with non-serious injuries, Cayuga County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Brian Myers said.

Myers said a vehicle traveling north on Jericho Road failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign, resulting in a collision with a vehicle that had been eastbound on East Brutus Street.

The Weedsport Fire Department and Jordan Ambulance also assisted with the scene.

"It's always great when all the agencies work together and it goes smooth," Myers said.

