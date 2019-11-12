Another blast of winter weather is heading to Cayuga County, according to the National Weather Service.
The agency on Tuesday issued winter weather advisories for the northern and southern halves of Cayuga County from 6 p.m. Tuesday through 7 a.m. Wednesday.
In southern Cayuga County, 3 to 6 inches of lake effect snow are predicted, with snowfall rates reaching an in per hour at times. In northern Cayuga County, lake effect snow is expected to total 3 to 5 inches in the most persistent bands, which the agency said will be narrow.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
"Plan on slippery road conditions and reduced visibility in lake effect snow bands," the agency said.
For more weather information, visit auburnpub.com/weather.