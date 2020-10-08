UPDATED: After NYSEG sends extra crews, all Cayuga County outages resolved

The last 13 NYSEG customers in Cayuga County without power had their electricity service restored before 8:30 Thursday night as the utility finished cleanup and restoration work.

A severe thunderstorm that tore through the area Wednesday afternoon knocked down trees, utility poles and power lines in and around Auburn, with initial power outages affecting more than 7,000 customers.

That number was down to 563 in Cayuga County as of 9:53 a.m. Thursday, and by 8 p.m., it was just 13 according to NYSEG's website. All service was restored in the city of Auburn; the last outages were in the town of Brutus on Day and Oakland roads. Their power was back on a short time later.

In a press release issued Thursday morning, NYSEG said it was working to bring additional crews to its Auburn division, which includes most of Cayuga County and a small portion of Onondaga County.

"As restorations near completion in less impacted areas, crews will continue to converge into the division, allowing the company to continue expanding its workforce for the duration of the restoration period," the company said.