UPDATED: After NYSEG sends extra crews, all Cayuga County outages resolved

The last 13 NYSEG customers in Cayuga County without power had their electricity service restored before 8:30 Thursday night as the utility finished cleanup and restoration work.
A severe thunderstorm that tore through the area Wednesday afternoon knocked down trees, utility poles and power lines in and around Auburn, with initial power outages affecting more than 7,000 customers.
That number was down to 563 in Cayuga County as of 9:53 a.m. Thursday, and by 8 p.m., it was just 13 according to NYSEG's website. All service was restored in the city of Auburn; the last outages were in the town of Brutus on Day and Oakland roads. Their power was back on a short time later.
In a press release issued Thursday morning, NYSEG said it was working to bring additional crews to its Auburn division, which includes most of Cayuga County and a small portion of Onondaga County.
"As restorations near completion in less impacted areas, crews will continue to converge into the division, allowing the company to continue expanding its workforce for the duration of the restoration period," the company said.
"The company plans to make significant restoration progress during the daylight hours, NYSEG said. "While make-safe activities, such clearing roads of downed trees and wires will continue through the early part of the day, crews will also focus on setting new poles, hanging new wire and other restoration activities."
Support Local Journalism
NYSEG also asked the public to give responding crews space to work. That includes staying out of restricted areas. Because of COVID-19, it also reminded residents to maintain six feet of distance from utility workers when they are outside those restricted areas.
The Cayuga County 911 center reported taking about 108 calls related to the storm between 2 and 4 p.m., compared 25 to 30 calls for that time period on a typical day.
Jeff Clark, assistant fire chief with the Auburn Fire Department, said Thursday the AFD responded to 50 incidents in a two-hour period at one point Wednesday.
"We average about 20 calls a day. Fifty in two hours is excessive for our resources," he said.
Clark thanked personnel with Auburn Police Department, the city of Auburn's Department of Public Works, NYSEG and Cayuga County 911 for their efforts during the storm-related calls.
"Everybody's swamped and everybody did a very good job," Clark said.
He also asked that anyone who sees power lines down call and report them and not try to move the lines themselves.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.