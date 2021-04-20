 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Army Navy store's future unclear after Auburn Plaza fire
alert featured
PUBLIC SAFETY

Army Navy store's future unclear after Auburn Plaza fire

{{featured_button_text}}
Auburn Plaza fire

Auburn firefighters access the roof at Auburn Plaza, 217 Grant Ave., Tuesday.

 David Wilcox, The Citizen

A fire broke out at the LZ Army Navy store in Auburn Tuesday morning, destroying some irreplaceable memorabilia and causing uncertainty about the store's future.

The Auburn Fire Department Assistant Chief Bill DiFabio said the call came in at 11:53 a.m. at Auburn Plaza, 217 Grant Ave. He said the fire was extinguished in about 15 minutes but the store was extensively damaged. 

The fire was determined to be accidental, he continued, but the exact cause was undetermined. There were no injuries. The department spent time investigating, cleaning up and ventilating the adjoining stores. Those adjoining stores experienced some minor smoke but did not get damaged, DiFabio added.

People were allowed to return to the adjoining stores by around 2 p.m. and the AFD cleared the scene by around 3:30 p.m.

Ed King, a military veteran who is the store's co-owner with his wife, Julie, told The Citizen that the fire department said the cause of the fire was electrical, but they weren't exactly sure how it occurred. King said a restoration service determined the store was a total loss.

"I have no idea if we're going to be able to reopen our business or not," King said. "We've been in business 38 years. We're the only Army Navy store around. There is nobody else."

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

He said he hopes the store will be able to open again in that same spot, but factors such as what the insurance company says and the "extent of clean-up" will be involved, so he feels the store's future is "questionable."

If the store does open again, he said, it would "be in that same location, hopefully." King said the business had various locations over the years, most recently 393 Grant Ave. in Sennett, before it transferred to the Auburn Plaza spot in 2018. After they moved to that current property, he didn't want to move again.

King noted some of the items destroyed in the fire can't be replaced, including items that were over 100 years old, such as memorabilia dating from World War I and the Spanish-American War. He added that his own personal medals that he had on display were destroyed as well.

The store has amassed a strong following over the years, and "we're picking up new people, new customers, all the time," he said. He thanked their past customers for their support.

"As much as I love the business, I just don't know what we're going to do," King said.

Auburn Plaza 1

The Auburn Fire Department responded to a call about a fire at the LZ Army Navy store at Auburn Plaza, 217 Grant Ave., Tuesday.
Auburn Plaza 2

The Auburn Fire Department responded to a call about a fire at the LZ Army Navy store at Auburn Plaza, 217 Grant Ave., Tuesday.

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

2
0
2
14
1

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

CDC Says Disinfecting Surfaces to Prevent COVID-19 Is Often for Show

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Education and City Reporter

Hello, my name is Kelly Rocheleau, and I cover the education and city beats for The Citizen and auburnpub.com. I've been writing for the paper since December 2016.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News