UPDATED: AT&T'S NY statewide mobile service restored, emergency calls working again

The Cayuga County 911 Center on Monday morning reported that the service outage affecting AT&T customers was fixed and calls to the center were working again.

ON SUNDAY WE REPORTED:

AT&T mobile customers should use another method to contact 911 in New York due to an outage on Sunday, dispatch centers are reporting around the state.

The Cayuga County 911 center was among several putting out alerts Sunday about the problem.

In an afternoon Facebook post, Cayuga County 911 stated the following:

"At this time due to issues with AT&T mobile, the Cayuga County 911 center is experiencing issues receiving or returning calls from any AT&T subscriber. AT&T is aware and engaged with respirations. This is a statewide issue. In an emergency please find another method to contact 911 until AT&T repairs are completed. Thank you for your patience."

