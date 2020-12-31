 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UPDATED: Auburn laundromat reopens after overnight fire
alert top story
FIRE

UPDATED: Auburn laundromat reopens after overnight fire

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Colonial Laundromat

Crews clean up at the Colonial Laundromat in downtown Auburn after an early morning dryer fire Thursday.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

A laundromat in Auburn is reopen for business after temporarily closing following an overnight dryer fire Thursday morning.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Auburn Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Ed Sherman said the call for a fire at Colonial Laundromats, 26 E. Genesee St., came in at 2:22 a.m. He said two dryers appeared to be destroyed, and while the fire also got into the ceiling tiles, it didn't appear to cause extensive damage.

The fire was extinguished in about 10 minutes, he said. There were no injuries.

Sherman said the laundromat had to get clearance from the City of Auburn Code Enforcement Office before it could open up again. The laundromat was not reopened as of 10:30 a.m., but was open by later in the day. 

0
0
1
2
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: How to stay safe on ice

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News