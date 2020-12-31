UPDATED: Auburn laundromat reopens after overnight fire

A laundromat in Auburn is reopen for business after temporarily closing following an overnight dryer fire Thursday morning.

Auburn Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Ed Sherman said the call for a fire at Colonial Laundromats, 26 E. Genesee St., came in at 2:22 a.m. He said two dryers appeared to be destroyed, and while the fire also got into the ceiling tiles, it didn't appear to cause extensive damage.

The fire was extinguished in about 10 minutes, he said. There were no injuries.

Sherman said the laundromat had to get clearance from the City of Auburn Code Enforcement Office before it could open up again. The laundromat was not reopened as of 10:30 a.m., but was open by later in the day.

