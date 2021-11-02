UPDATED: Auburn McDonald's reopens for drive-thru

The McDonald's restaurant on Grant Avenue in Auburn reopened for drive-thru service on Monday as its remodeling continues.

Crews could be seen working that afternoon on the building and the property around it, with some roofing stripped away and trenches dug in the pavement and grass.

According to a representative of McDonald's corporate public relations department, the remodeling will take six to eight weeks to complete. During that time, drive-thru service will be available 24/7. Late night delivery will be available as well. Further details about the remodeling were unavailable, as the owner of the restaurant, Cayuga Restaurant Group, has retired, the representative said.

The group's principals, Mike and Courtney Feehan, of Lansing, purchased the Grant Avenue and Genesee Street locations of McDonald's in Auburn in 2018.

The Feehans owned additional locations of the fast food franchise in Ithaca and the Southern Tier.

In 2019, the group rebuilt the Genesee Street location from the ground up, with new kitchen equipment, touchscreen customer kiosks, a new "optimized preparation line" for food orders and more.

Both Auburn McDonald's locations closed for on-premises dining service in September due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The west side location also continues to be limited to drive-thru service only.

Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.

