UPDATED: Auburn police locate missing 5-year-old girl

Update: The Auburn Police Department announced Monday morning that Royalty Genovas has been located in Auburn.

Original story: The Auburn Police Department is seeking the public's help locating a missing 5-year-old girl who was taken from her grandmother by her mother on Sunday.

Police said both women have shared custody of the girl, Royalty Genovas, but the grandmother has asked to have the girl's welfare checked and returned to her, the police said.

Police said the mother, Rainna Genovas, took Royalty on Sunday from 45 Grant Ave. They were last seen getting into a black Ford 150 truck, which may have been driven by a man named James "Otis" Hamilton. Police have been unable to contact Rainna.

"An Amber Alert has not been sent due to Rainna having joint custody of the child therefore giving her legal rights to have her," police said in a news release. "The Auburn Police Department is seeking the public’s help in determining the location and/or whereabouts of Royalty Genovas so her welfare can be checked."

People with information can contact the Auburn Police Department at (315) 253-3231. Callers can be anonymous.

Love 1 Funny 4 Wow 3 Sad 14 Angry 7