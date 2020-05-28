UPDATED: Auburn police search for suspect in shooting; one person injured

The Auburn Police Department is looking for a suspect involved in a shooting on Thursday afternoon that resulted in a 21-year-old man being injured.
In a press release, APD said it responded to a report of multiple shots fired at 12:48 p.m. in the area of Jefferson and Orchard streets. The people involved in the shooting had fled by foot or in several vehicles seen in the area by the time officers reached the scene.
A resident in that area, Lisa Dennis, said she was outside with her daughter when she saw two cars pull up, with one man holding a machete and another man firing a gun. She did not see if anyone was hit.
"I had my baby outside so we took off running," she said.
At approximately 1:16 p.m. officers were advised that a subject with a gunshot wound had arrived at Auburn Community Hospital and it was determined this subject was involved in the incident. The subject was a 21-year-old Auburn resident who sustained one gunshot wound. The wound appeared non-life threatening but the subject was transported to Upstate Hospital in Syracuse for further treatment. His condition is unknown as of late Thursday afternoon.
According to the release, after speaking with several witnesses, a suspect description was developed. The suspect is described as a black male in his early 20s, approximately 6-feet tall with a thin build, wearing blue shorts or pants with a white shirt. He was last seen running on foot on Orchard Street in a westerly direction from Jefferson Street. The suspect should be considered armed and dangerous as the weapon used in this incident has not been recovered.
The Auburn Police Department was assisted by the Cayuga County 911 center, Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office, Cayuga County District Attorney's Office and the New York State Police.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding this incident can contact Det. Sean DeRosa at 315-255-4706 or the Auburn Police Department at 315-253-3231. Callers may remain anonymous.
The incident happened in the same area where another "shots fired" incident took place earlier this month. In that case, Auburn police said 29-year-old Auburn resident Morgan Ferraraccio allegedly fired three rounds into the air, which police said stemmed from a confrontation related to a "prior domestic incident at the same location." She was charged with two misdemeanors.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.