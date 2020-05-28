UPDATED: Auburn police search for suspect in shooting; one person injured

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Auburn Police Department is looking for a suspect involved in a shooting on Thursday afternoon that resulted in a 21-year-old man being injured.

In a press release, APD said it responded to a report of multiple shots fired at 12:48 p.m. in the area of Jefferson and Orchard streets. The people involved in the shooting had fled by foot or in several vehicles seen in the area by the time officers reached the scene.

A resident in that area, Lisa Dennis, said she was outside with her daughter when she saw two cars pull up, with one man holding a machete and another man firing a gun. She did not see if anyone was hit.

"I had my baby outside so we took off running," she said.

At approximately 1:16 p.m. officers were advised that a subject with a gunshot wound had arrived at Auburn Community Hospital and it was determined this subject was involved in the incident. The subject was a 21-year-old Auburn resident who sustained one gunshot wound. The wound appeared non-life threatening but the subject was transported to Upstate Hospital in Syracuse for further treatment. His condition is unknown as of late Thursday afternoon.