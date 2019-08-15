An alleged robbery suspect was taken into custody by a slew of law enforcement officers in Auburn Thursday morning.
A reverse 911 call was put out for an Auburn neighborhood Thursday morning after a robbery suspect was believed to have been seen in the area.
County 911 dispatchers said the reverse 911 call was made at 9:50 a.m. advising people in the area of 26 Dexter Ave. to stay in their homes, keep their pets inside and lock their doors.
Dispatchers said a robbery was reported around 1:41 a.m. in the area of 25 Washington St., and a person believed to be the suspect was spotted around 9 a.m. in the area of Dexter Avenue.
Police combed the area, which is in the southwestern quadrant of the city. Several law enforcement vehicles were parked on nearby blocks as a search took place.
As the search was ongoing, officers, some with rifles, could be seen in the area of Dunning Avenue and Linen Place. A state police helicopter could be seen flying overhead above the woods.
Officers eventually zeroed in on a wooded area off of Dunning Avenue near Cosentino's Florist, and with assistance from other area law enforcement agencies, they located the suspect and took him into custody.
Auburn Police Chief Shawn Butler said the suspect is Charles Williams Sr. He was put into a police car by multiple officials at 10:54 a.m.
Butler said he was glad no community members or law enforcement were hurt while Williams, whom he described as a "career criminal" currently on parole, was at large.
Butler said the APD had been actively investigating since the morning. He said Williams was believed to have been armed.
The chief thanked the other agencies that were involved, including state police, the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office and K-9 units from Onondaga County Sheriff's Office and Wayne County Sheriff's Office.
Butler said the assistance was vital, citing the APD's current manpower shortage. "Without our partnerships with fellow agencies, we wouldn't be able to operate a joint operation like this," he said.
Butler said the investigation is ongoing and Williams' criminal charges are pending.