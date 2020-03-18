UPDATED: Cayuga County has first confirmed case of coronavirus

Until Wednesday, the coronavirus wasn't confirmed in Cayuga County. But in the two weeks since the first positive result in New York, the health department worked with other local government agencies to be ready for any confirmed cases.

"We are much more prepared and we have certainly learned from our colleagues around the state and our nation as well," Cuddy said.

Cuddy acknowledged that the first confirmed case of the coronavirus may cause anxiety for some Cayuga County residents. She urged them to practice social distancing, stay home and avoid public areas.

Cayuga County Legislature Chairwoman Aileen McNabb-Coleman, who declared a state of emergency and closed public schools on Saturday, also emphasized the need to practice social distancing.

"We understand that this has been and will continue to be difficult," she said. "But despite these trying times, it is important that we come together as a community, to support each other and not let the fear consume us. Above all, we need to remain calm, make sensible choices and protect ourselves and our community members."