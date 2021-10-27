UPDATED: Cayuga County lifts travel advisory

The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday that the travel advisory has been lifted. The advisory was issued Tuesday afternoon due to flooding, especially in southern Cayuga County.

Earlier report:

A travel advisory has been issued for Cayuga County due to heavy flooding in some areas.

The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office issued the travel advisory at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday. Heavy rainfall has led to flooding in low-lying areas near waterways and in the southern part of the county.

"Many local and state roadways in low areas and areas near culverts may be water covered," the sheriff's office said. "In many cases, debris may be washed into the roadways."

Emergency crews and highway departments are running low on barricades and barrels to close flooded roadways.

The sheriff's office urges motorists to travel with caution, slow down in areas with water across the roadway and avoid roads that are submerged.

Meanwhile, the city of Auburn issued a high flow notice for the Owasco River, saying flow rates will exceed 1,000 cubic feet per second over the next several days. "The public should take caution and avoid unnecessary contact with the Owasco River and other water tributaries at all times," the notice said.

The Owasco Inlet in Moravia reached major flood stage in the early evening and was expected to crest at 11 feet, the National Weather Service said.

