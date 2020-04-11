UPDATED: Cayuga County releases town-level data on COVID-19; no new cases reported

After week that brought a spike in local residents confirmed to be infected with the coronavirus, the Cayuga County Health Department said it had no new cases to report on Saturday, and the lone person who was hospitalized has now been discharged.
The update means Cayuga County remains at 31 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 537 test results received. The health department, physicians, health care facilities and licensed clinical laboratories are currently waiting on results of 24 tests performed on county residents.
For the first time Saturday, the health department released town-level data on coronavirus cases and people in mandatory quarantine. The county has previously withheld that information, citing state Department of Health guidelines related to protecting the identity of people with cases.
Now there have been enough cases to provide that information, the health department said, but it cautioned the public about how to interpret the information. Specifically, it said people shouldn't look at a town with low or no cases and believe there is no cause for concern.
"Our health care providers have shared there are likely undiagnosed cases of COVID-19 in our county," it said in a press release. "People can be transmitting the virus and not realize it. The purpose of knowing this is so you can focus on actions you and your family can take to continue social distancing, reduce trips to only essential requirements, wear a face covering in public and clean your hands frequently and thoroughly."
The most positive cases are reported in Scipio, with 14. Auburn has had six cases, while Genoa and Owasco have had two. Brutus, Fleming, Ira, Sennett, Sterling, Venice and Victory have all had one.
In addition, every town except for Summerhill has had people in mandatory quarantines, which apply when a person has been in contact with someone who has a confirmed case of COVID-19.
Saturday's report caps a week in which the county reported 23 new positive results, as well as the first death from the coronavirus. The health department reports that 26 people in the county are in mandatory isolation because they have tested positive, while 39 others are in mandatory quarantine because they've been in contact with one or more people with a confirmed case.
In counties surrounding Cayuga County, Onondaga's total number of positive cases was up to 456 as of Saturday afternoon. Onondaga County also provides town-by-town data on COVID-19, and for towns that border Cayuga County, Lysander has 15 cases, Skaneateles has 10 and Spafford has one. Elbridge has not had a confirmed coronavirus case.
Among other bordering counties, Tompkins has the most coronavirus cases with 107, followed by Oswego (38), Wayne (37) and Cortland (20). Seneca County did not post an update on its cases as of 5:30 p.m. Saturday, but has 13 through Friday afternoon.
