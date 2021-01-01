UPDATED: Cayuga County reports fifth COVID-19 nursing home death this week

After going almost all of 2020 without a nursing home death from the coronavirus, five residents in Cayuga County facilities died in the year’s final week.
In its daily situational update Thursday, the Cayuga County Health Department reported the fifth COVID-19 nursing home death, a woman in her 90s. Until this week, Cayuga County was one of the few New York state counties without a COVID-19 death in a nursing home.
On Friday, the state Department of Health released an update to its nursing home fatality report showing all of the deaths in Cayuga County this week took place at The Commons on St. Anthony in Auburn.
Last week, when The Commons was conducting its first vaccinations of residents under the federal nursing home vaccination program, the facility disclosed that it had an outbreak.
On Dec. 22, officials there said they had 26 positive cases among its residents. The residents were moved to a COVID unit within the facility. The Commons has about 260 residents and 130 employees.
With Thursday's update from the county health department, Cayuga County was at 24 total deaths among its population from the coronavirus.
The health department said it admitted 136 new COVID cases Wednesday into its isolation monitoring program, with 151 cases pending admission as of Thursday morning.
The county has 933 residents in isolation with active cases, up from 831 the previous day. Another 6,008 residents are in mandatory quarantine because of contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19.
The total number of residents in isolation or quarantine represents 9.1% of the county’s population.
The health department also said there were 39 residents admitted to Auburn Community Hospital with COVID-19, up by one from the previous day. The total doesn't include residents who are hospitalized outside of the county.
Because of the New Year's Day holiday, Cayuga County did not release a public update on Friday.