UPDATED: Cayuga Nation Police announce arrests after Seneca Falls press conference turns violent

The Seneca Falls Police Department said that it had established a command post in anticipation of the gathering and responded to the scene after receiving reports of physical altercations.

According to a news release, officers from multiple law enforcement agencies responded and "diffused the altercations and separated the opposing sides. Police remained on scene to keep the peace until tensions were de-escalated and attendees left the area."

After the fighting ended, protesters screamed and hurled obscenities at the group with Cayuga Nation Police uniforms. Two people had blood on their faces after the fighting stopped. No medical personnel were at the scene.

The SFPD said that no local or state law enforcement agencies took anyone into custody and that anyone wishing to provide information is asked to call the department (315) 568-4850.