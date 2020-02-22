UPDATED: Cayuga Nation seizes Seneca Falls properties, demolishes buildings

"Despite this confirmation by the Cayuga people of their government, those who had seized the Cayuga Nation properties in 2014 refused to leave. They continued to operate Cayuga Nation businesses keeping the money for themselves, and refusing to provide any accounting for how the money was spent," a Cayuga Nation press release issued Saturday morning said.

"Today, the Cayuga Nation has employed tribal law to detain persons who have violated that law, and the Nation has retaken possession of its properties."

The press release said Cayuga Nation police found substances "suspected to be methamphetamine and marijuana, along with drug paraphernalia, guns, and ammunition." Six people were released without charges and a seventh individual was charged with possession of a substance suspected to be methamphetamine. That person, who is male but whose name was not disclosed, was arraigned by Cayuga Nation Judge Joseph Fahey and released on his own recognizance. The defendant will be handled by the recently created Cayuga Nation court system. The defendant has the right to be represented an attorney of his choice or by one provided by the nation.

The demolition of the buildings was done "to eliminate certain public safety issues, and it does not want these buildings to become a target for any further friction in the community going forward," the press release said.