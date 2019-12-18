Multiple crashes blocked westbound lanes of Interstate 90 and caused delays between exits 39 and 40 of the New York State Thruway.
According to the New York State Police, there are five or six tractor-trailers and between 10 and 15 vehicles involved in the accidents between the Syracuse and Weedsport exits. Trooper Tara McCormick said there are separate accidents, not a big pileup. Some of the vehicles are stuck in ditches.
No injuries have been reported, McCormick said.
Traffic is backed up for five miles. The left lane is still blocked along that stretch of the Thruway. The right lane is open.
The Thruway Authority said earlier that motorists should expect delays and may wish to use alternate routes.
A snow squall warning was issued for parts of Cayuga and Onondaga counties, including Weedsport. The National Weather Service described the squall as "dangerous" and advised motorists to delay travel.