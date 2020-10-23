UPDATED: Deputy released from hospital, suspect 'contained' in Cayuga County incident

Law enforcement officers are negotiating with a man in a standoff in Aurelius after he stabbed a Cayuga County Sheriff's Office deputy Friday afternoon, Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck said.

The incident took place just before 5 p.m. on state Route 90 in Aurelius. Schenck said two sheriff's deputies and a state trooper were attempting to execute a court order to secure the man's firearms.

The sheriff said his deputy was "stabbed numerous times" but has been released from the hospital.

Multiple roads in Cayuga County were closed on Friday afternoon and into the early evening as numerous law enforcement units responded to the incident, which happened at a property in the area of Route 90 and Turnpike Road.

Schenck earlier the suspect was "contained but not in custody." As of 9:30, he said negotiations were continuing.

Route 90 from the village of Cayuga to Route 5 and 20 was closed after 5 p.m. A staging area was set up near the intersection of River and Turnpike roads, north of the village of Cayuga. Cayuga County Sheriff's Office and New York State Police units were in the area, while fire and rescue crews handled traffic control.

A reverse 911 call was made to some residents in the area advising them of the situation, dispatchers said, but they did not provide information about what was said and how many residents were called.

