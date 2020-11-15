UPDATED: High winds cause power outages in Cayuga County area

Hundreds were without power at different times of the day Sunday in the Cayuga County area as high winds have been moving through central New York.

After a peak of more than 1,000 outages earlier in the day in and around Auburn, service had been restored to all but 16 households as of 3:30 p.m., according to New York State Electric & Gas.

Later in the day, hundreds lost power in northern Cayuga County when a thunderstorm moved through the area. Rochester Gas and Electric said 368 customers had lost service as of 8:30 p.m. in the county, with more than 300 of the outages in the town of Victory. Another 30 were in Sterling.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Another area hit by outages Sunday night was the Skaneateles Lake western shoreline in the towns of Skaneateles and Niles. National Grid reported more than 300 Skaneateles customers and more than 80 Niles customers were without power. The state Department of Transportation shut down a stretch of state Route 41A between Fire Lane 13 and Fire Lane 16A in Skaneateles for downed wires.

There were 735 customers without power in other parts of Cayuga County as of about 2 p.m. A vast majority of those customers (709) were in the city of Auburn. The outages were mostly affecting the city's west end.