UPDATED: MacKenzie-Childs Barn Sale goes live online

MacKenzie-Childs is holding its annual Barn Sale online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The sale is live at mackenzie-childs.com through Sunday, Aug. 2, and consists of discounts of up to 70% off, daily updates and some items available for purchase by wholesale buyers. The manufacturer has said on social media that the online version of the sale will open it up to customers from across the country.
The Aurora home decor manufacturer announced the cancellation of the physical Barn Sale in April. Taking place over four days in July, the sale sees more than 25,000 people come to the lakeside village for deals on the manufacturer's kitchenware, furniture and more. This would have been the sale's 32nd year.
For more information, visit mackenziechilds.com.
AURORA — The tented pavement expanse of the MacKenzie-Childs Barn Sale was mostly empty when Jerry Ryan walked through it Tuesday. But one of …
