UPDATED: Man in critical condition after getting hit by car in Auburn

A man is in critical condition after being struck by a car in Auburn Thursday night, the Auburn Police Department said.

Around 9:46 p.m., a 70-year-old male was hit by a vehicle operated by a 50-year-old woman at the intersection of Loop Road and Genesee Street, by Wegmans, according to a news release. The man was transported to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse for his injuries, the APD said. His last updated condition was determined to be critical.

The APD did not release further information such as the names of the man hit and the driver, saying the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact. Det. Brian Blanchfield at (315) 255-4703 or (315) 253-3231. Callers can be remain anonymous.

