UPDATED: Missing Skaneateles siblings found

The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office has located four siblings Wednesday night after their parents refused to cooperate with a court order requiring the children be removed from their residence.

Detectives are evaluating their condition. The investigation is ongoing and detectives are working with Child Protective Services to provide a safe living environment for the children.

Deputies were looking for Karah Hunt (age 4), Korina Hunt (6), Kaden Hunt (8) and Kaia Hunt (13), all of 4220 Jordan Road in the town of Skaneateles.

The four siblings were last seen on Jan. 12 during a welfare check due to allegations of abuse occurring inside the residence. Since then a Family Court judge issued a court order for the removal of the children by Onondaga County Child Protective Services.

The children's parents refused to cooperate with authorities or provide their whereabouts.

