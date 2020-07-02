UPDATED: New map shows COVID-19 cases in Auburn, all but two Cayuga County towns

UPDATE: The Cayuga County Health Department released an updated map on Thursday after discovering an error. There were cases counted in Moravia that actually live in Sempronius. There are also people in quarantine who were counted in the wrong town. The story and the photo have been updated to reflect the change.
There have been confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city of Auburn and nearly every town, according to new data released by the Cayuga County Health Department on Wednesday.
The new map and table, which reveal there have been five new cases since the department's last daily report on Monday, show that all but two towns — Ledyard and Summerhill — have confirmed COVID-19 cases.
When the health department last released town-level data in early June, there were six towns with zero cases. Four of those towns — Mentz, Montezuma, Moravia and Sempronius — now have at least one positive case. Sempronius has two confirmed cases.
Auburn has the most confirmed cases (30) of any Cayuga County municipality. The city accounts for nearly one-quarter of all cases (123) in the county.
Among Cayuga County towns, there are two in double figures — Scipio with 14 and Genoa has 13. Those towns are followed by Brutus (9), Locke (8), Springport (7), Fleming (6), Owasco (5) and Cato (4).
There are five towns with three cases each: Conquest, Ira, Niles, Throop and Victory. Four towns — Aurelius, Sempronius, Sennett and Sterling — each have two cases. Mentz, Montezuma, Moravia and Venice each have one.
While not every municipality has a confirmed case, there have been residents of each town who have been under mandatory quarantine orders. The county-wide total is 391, with Auburn (152) having the most residents quarantined. With 24 people quarantined, Owasco has the highest total among the towns.
Mandatory quarantine is ordered when a person has direct contact with a positive case.
More information about the new cases wasn't immediately available — it will likely be provided in the department's update on Friday — but there have been 10 new cases over a five-day period. Over the weekend, the department announced that four people tested positive for COVID-19. One more positive case was reported on Monday.
The health department said last week that it would end daily updates as Cayuga County and central New York entered the fourth phase of the state's reopening process. Situational updates will be released every Monday and Friday.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
