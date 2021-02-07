UPDATED: Northern Cayuga County could see 7 to 10 inches of snow

A winter weather advisory issued for northern Cayuga County has now been upgraded to a lake effect snow warning.

The National Weather Service has put Oswego County and northern Cayuga County in the warning area, from 6 p.m. Sunday through 1 p.m. Monday. The agency said places in the most persistent snow bands will see between 7 and 10 inches of snow.

"Plan on snow covered and slippery road conditions," NWS said. "The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute on Monday.

"Lake effect snow will fall in relatively narrow bands. If traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visiibilities."

