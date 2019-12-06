UPDATE II: The project to replace transmission lines that pass over Route 695 is now scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 8. Route 695 will be closed from 10 p.m. Sunday until 5 a.m. Monday. Detours listed in the original story.
The project was planned for Thursday night, but the state Department of Transportation postponed it due to weather conditions.
UPDATE: The state Department of Transportation said the transmission line replacement project planned for Thursday night has been postponed due to weather. The project would've required the closure of Route 695 from 10 p.m. Thursday until 5 a.m. Friday. The highway will remain open Thursday night and Friday morning.
Route 695 will be closed to all traffic one night this week for a transmission line replacement project, according to the state Department of Transportation.
The closure is scheduled to begin at 10 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, and conclude at 5 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6. The stretch of Route 695 between the Camillus/Fairmount interchange and Interstate 690 will be closed.
The reason for the closure is to allow National Grid to replace main transmission lines that pass over Route 695 near Gerelock Road, the Department of Transportation said in a news release.
There will be temporary detours during the one-night closure. For Route 695 south, drivers on I-690 east will use exit 6 and I-690 westbound drivers will use exit 7. Motorists will then use State Fair Boulevard to Route 297 south to Milton Avenue, then head west to Onondaga Road.
Traffic that would normally use Route 695 north will be directed to Genesee Street, then to Onondaga Road north to Milton Avenue. From there, drivers will head east to Route 297 north to State Fair Boulevard, where they can access I-690.
Eastbound traffic on Route 5 will exit at Milton Avenue, then use Route 297 north to State Fair Boulevard to connect with I-690.