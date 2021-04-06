UPDATED: NY lawmakers, governor reach deal on late state budget

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"This nation's economy has long been built on the backs of our undocumented workforce, and it is their essential labor that has kept our nation running throughout this pandemic," she said. "The fund created by this budget will go a long way in recognizing the vital contributions our undocumented New Yorkers have had on our state's response and recovery, and I am hopeful other states will begin to do the same."

And New Yorkers regardless of immigration status could apply for help from a new $2.4 billion rental relief program that will offer 12 months of overdue rent and utilities, three prospective months of rent and a year of eviction protection. That's on top of $600 million in homeowner assistance.

This year's $212 billion budget is a 9.9% increase over last year's $194.6 billion budget.

That increase is due in part to extra federal COVID-19 relief that New York won't get again next year: including an expected $12 billion for state government alone.

Freeman Klopott, Cuomo budget office spokesperson, said state spending alone will increase 3.8% under the budget if that extra federal funding is excluded.