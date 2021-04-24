UPDATED: One patient flown to Syracuse hospital after head-on crash in Cayuga County

A person was flown to a Syracuse hospital after a head-on crash on Routes 5 and 20 in Aurelius Saturday afternoon.

The accident occurred a little after 3 p.m. near Reese's Dairy Bar at 1422 Clark St. Road, near the intersection of Half Acre Road.

Emergency responders reported that one person was trapped in the wreckage. A helicopter was called, and a landing zone was established at the state police barracks near Fingerlakes Mall.

One patient was later reported to have been transported by AMR Ambulance, and another person in one of the vehicles was reported to be uninjured. Firefighter worked for more than 10 minutes to extricate a person who was trapped in a vehicle. That patient was taken to a waiting helicopter that had been flown to Cayuga County from Seneca Falls.

The helicopter was reported to be in the air en route to Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse hospital at about 3:55 p.m.

In addition to Aurelius, firefighters from Throop were called to assist at the scene. The Auburn Fire Department was called to staff the emergency helicopter landing zone.

