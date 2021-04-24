 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UPDATED: One patient flown to Syracuse hospital after head-on crash in Cayuga County
alert top story
CAYUGA COUNTY

UPDATED: One patient flown to Syracuse hospital after head-on crash in Cayuga County

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

A person was flown to a Syracuse hospital after a head-on crash on Routes 5 and 20 in Aurelius Saturday afternoon.

The accident occurred a little after 3 p.m. near Reese's Dairy Bar at 1422 Clark St. Road, near the intersection of Half Acre Road.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Emergency responders reported that one person was trapped in the wreckage. A helicopter was called, and a landing zone was established at the state police barracks near Fingerlakes Mall.

One patient was later reported to have been transported by AMR Ambulance, and another person in one of the vehicles was reported to be uninjured. Firefighter worked for more than 10 minutes to extricate a person who was trapped in a vehicle. That patient was taken to a waiting helicopter that had been flown to Cayuga County from Seneca Falls.

The helicopter was reported to be in the air en route to Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse hospital at about 3:55 p.m.

In addition to Aurelius, firefighters from Throop were called to assist at the scene. The Auburn Fire Department was called to staff the emergency helicopter landing zone.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. Resumes Giving Johnson And Johnson Vaccine With Warning

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News