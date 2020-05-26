UPDATED: Pair rescued after falling down embankment at Carpenter Falls

High angle rescue personnel carry a women on a stretcher out of the ravine after she and another man fell 70 to 80 feet down an embankment in a heavily-wooded area at Carpenter Falls in the town of Niles on Tuesday.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
One of two Mercy Flight helicopters takes off for the hospital with a woman on board after high angle rescue personnel carried her on a stretcher out of the ravine.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
The Carpenter Falls Unique Area is in the town of Niles off Route 41A.
New York State Department of Environmental Conservation
Multiple fire departments and a pair of helicopters responded to a report of a man and a woman who fell down an embankment in a heavily-wooded area at Carpenter Falls in the town of Niles on Tuesday afternoon.
The pair was successfully rescued and later transported by helicopter to a Syracuse hospital.
Several calls came into Cayuga County 911 at about 4 p.m. to respond to 6031 Appletree Point Road, Bear Swamp Creek, less than a mile west of Skaneateles Lake.
High-angle rescue workers had to go into the water to reach the pair. They were placed onto stretchers and then walked up the embankment, then driven to the Mercy Flight helicopters that transported them to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse.
A dispatcher estimated the fall was about 70 to 80 feet. New Hope, Sempronius, Moravia and Owasco fire departments were among the emergency agencies responding. First-responders were able to leave the area around 6:30 p.m.
The medical conditions of the two people were unknown early Tuesday evening.
