UPDATED: Pair rescued after falling down embankment at Carpenter Falls

Multiple fire departments and a pair of helicopters responded to a report of a man and a woman who fell down an embankment in a heavily-wooded area at Carpenter Falls in the town of Niles on Tuesday afternoon.

The pair was successfully rescued and later transported by helicopter to a Syracuse hospital.

Several calls came into Cayuga County 911 at about 4 p.m. to respond to 6031 Appletree Point Road, Bear Swamp Creek, less than a mile west of Skaneateles Lake.

High-angle rescue workers had to go into the water to reach the pair. They were placed onto stretchers and then walked up the embankment, then driven to the Mercy Flight helicopters that transported them to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse.

A dispatcher estimated the fall was about 70 to 80 feet. New Hope, Sempronius​, Moravia and Owasco fire departments were among the emergency agencies responding. First-responders were able to leave the area around 6:30 p.m.

The medical conditions of the two people were unknown early Tuesday evening.

