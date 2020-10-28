UPDATED: Police cancel alert for baby missing from Rochester area

Police in upstate New York who asked for the public's assistance finding a baby they say was taken by a pair of teenagers later canceled that request.

The Orleans County Sheriff's Office activated a statewide AMBER Alert Wednesday afternoon in their investigation of a child abduction that occurred at about 8 a.m. Wednesday at 4287 Manning Road, Holley, an Orleans County town just west of Rochester.

The Amber Alert was issued at 2:32 p.m. and then canceled at 3:30.

Police had said they were looking for Natalie R. Huntington, a 2-month-old white girl with black hair and blue eyes. She is about 20 inches long and may be in a car seat with a pink cover.

In a news release, police said the baby was taken by Kevin A. Huntington Jr., who is about 16 years old, and Alyssa M. Bel, who is about 15.

Police said Huntington Jr. is white with blonde hair and blue eyes. He is approximately 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

Bel is white with blonde hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs about 126 pounds.

Police said the child had been taken under circumstances that led them to believe that they are in imminent danger of serious harm and/or death.

Updated information at amber.ny.gov did not explain the circumstances of the alert being canceled.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0