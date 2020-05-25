UPDATED: Police search for two suspects in armed burglary of Aurelius residence

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Law enforcement are searching for two suspects in an armed home burglary that occurred early Monday morning in the Town of Aurelius.

There has been a heavy police presence on the scene of a property near the intersection of West Genesee Street and Experimental roads. Troopers and members of the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office and Auburn Police Department have been on the scene since 6 a.m.

State Police Capt. Barry Chase gave an update on the ongoing burglary investigation around noon.

Shortly before 5:30 a.m. Monday morning, a single resident at 2042 West Genesee St. Road in Aurelius reported "a home invasion by two unknown subjects armed with a firearm," Chase said.

The resident ran out of the residence and told police upon arrival that the subjects were still inside the house. Members of the state police entered the house around 11:30 a.m. to serve a search warrant, which Chase said around noon was still ongoing.

No arrests have been made, and no one sustained injuries.

West Genesee Street Road was blocked to traffic between Elmhurst Drive and Half Acre Road but was reopened around 1 p.m. Chase said anyone with information for the ongoing investigation can call state police at (315) 253-3103.

This story will be updated as more information is released.

Jeremy Boyer can be reached at (315) 282-2231 or jeremy.boyer@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenBoyer

