Heavy winds moving through the region have knocked out power to thousands of customers in upstate New York on Sunday, including more than 900 households in northern Cayuga County.
Rochester Gas & Electric, which serves about 6,000 customers in the northern half of Cayuga County, reports that 917 customers were without electricity as of 1 p.m. The utility's website estimates restoration of service by 3:30 p.m.
The outages were focused in the town and village of Cato and the village of Meridian. Earlier in the day, about 190 customers were also without power in the town of Sterling and village of Fair Haven but service has mostly been restored in that area.
Outages were being reported through upstate New York, where wind advisories and high wind warnings have been in affect. That includes wind advisories for all of Cayuga County into the early afternoon.
