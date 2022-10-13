UPDATED: Over 2,000 Cayuga County residences lose power due to storm

Power was out for nearly 1,000 Auburn-area residences, the majority in the city of Auburn (378) and the towns of Sennett (383) and Owasco (136) after a powerful storm moved through the area Thursday.

According to NYSEG as of 4:30 p.m., they were assessing a time that power would be restored.

At its peak, more than 2,500 Cayuga County residences lost power Thursday.

In northern Cayuga County, according to RG&E 1,105 customers are still without power as of 4:30 p.m. the majority in Cato with 645, Sterling (Fair Haven) with 236 and Ira with 173. RG&E estimates power to be restored approximately at 4:45 p.m. Thursday.