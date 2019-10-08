NYSEG has restored power after an outage affected businesses and residents in four southern Cayuga County towns Tuesday.
The outage occurred late Tuesday morning and affected customers in the village of Aurora and towns of Ledyard, Scipio and Venice. According to NYSEG's website, there were 714 customers without power.
Bob Pass, a spokesman for NYSEG, said the cause of the outage was a blown transformer in Aurora. Two line crews were dispatched to restore power.
Power was restored at 12:10 p.m., Pass said.