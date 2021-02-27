UPDATED: Power restored to over 2,600 NYSEG customers in Cayuga County

The lights are back on for over 2,600 New York State Gas and Electric customers who experienced outages in Cayuga County Saturday morning.

The NYSEG website said at about 11:15 a.m. that 2,689 customers in the county had outages, including 1,453 in Auburn, 1,133 in Sennett and 84 in Throop. By around 12:30 p.m., the website said only nine total customers were still without power, all in Throop, Mentz and Brutus.