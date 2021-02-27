 Skip to main content
UPDATED: Power restored to over 2,600 NYSEG customers in Cayuga County
alert
CAYUGA COUNTY

UPDATED: Power restored to over 2,600 NYSEG customers in Cayuga County

  • Updated
NYSEG logo
Provided

The lights are back on for over 2,600 New York State Gas and Electric customers who experienced outages in Cayuga County Saturday morning.

Cayuga County 911 dispatchers said around 10:40 a.m. that the outages began over an hour earlier.

The NYSEG website said at about 11:15 a.m. that 2,689 customers in the county had outages, including 1,453 in Auburn, 1,133 in Sennett and 84 in Throop. By around 12:30 p.m., the website said only nine total customers were still without power, all in Throop, Mentz and Brutus.

