State police said they have located the man they had been searching for in the Lansing and Locke areas.
Troopers issued a statement at 12:30 p.m. Monday that 51-year-old Frederick A. Knapp of Lansing was found safe near his residence. He was taken Cayuga Medical Center for a medical evaluation but did not appear injured.
New York state troopers earlier in the day said they were trying to find Knapp and warned that he may be armed.
Troopers were dispatched at approximately 7:45 p.m. Sunday to check on Knapp. A family member who called 911 feared Knapp may harm himself and was in possession of a long gun. According to a news release, Knapp didn't threaten police or anyone else.
The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office, the Tompkins County Sheriff's Department and Bangs Ambulance assisted at the scene, but early Monday, it was discovered that Knapp wasn't in his Locke Road residence. Troopers then launched a search of the neighboring area.