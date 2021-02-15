UPDATED: State Sen. John Mannion scheduled to appear on local public affairs TV show

The planned interview of Auburn Mayor Michael D. Quill this week on "Inside Government with Guy Cosentino" has been rescheduled to March 2 due to the winter storm expected to hit the Cayuga County area on Tuesday.

A new episode of "Inside Government with Guy Cosentino" will feature state Sen. John Mannion, who represents the 50th Senate District, for an Albany update. The show will air at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18, and repeat on Feb. 23 at 7:30 p.m., as well as Saturday, Feb. 20, and Sunday, Feb. 21, at 5 p.m. on Spectrum 12 and 98 and FiOS 31 via the Auburn Regional Media Access feed.

The Thursday show will be followed by an "Inside Government with Guy Cosentino" featuring Cayuga County Public Health Director Kathleen Cuddy to discuss the county’s response to COVID-19, from testing to vaccinations. The show will air at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and repeat Tuesday, Feb. 23, at 8 p.m. The ARMA feed will be shown Saturday, Feb. 20, and Sunday, Feb. 21, at 5:30 p.m. on Spectrum 12 and 98 and FiOS 31.

The shows' audio are rebroadcast starting at 10 a.m. each Saturday on CCC’s radio station, WDWN – 89.1 FM.