Police had a suspect in custody one hour after a reported bank robbery in the village of Cato Tuesday.
A call about someone handing a teller a note at Community Bank on West Main Street, Route 370, went out just before 1:15 p.m., and law enforcement officers quickly swarmed the area.
A person with a motorcycle helmet was reported to have run from the scene on foot. Responding officers took up positions around the village, while others spoke with witnesses who may have seen the suspect, checked in with area businesses for the availability of security camera footage, and searched nearby neighborhoods.
Police sent out a news release saying that they were searching for a white male about 5 feet 7 inches tall with a scruffy beard. Inside the bank, the man wore an orange stocking under a motorcycle helmet and a heavy blue or black camouflage jacket.
At about 2:17 p.m., a man riding a bicycle was taken into custody on Veley Road, northwest of the village. The man was reported to be wearing a T-shirt and jeans when he was apprehended, and police said that his car was parked on the side of the road nearby.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.