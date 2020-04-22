UPDATED: Tessy Plastics to make COVID-19 test kits in Auburn, hire 200

In his statement, Vann said full production of the test kits in Auburn will involve 50 injection-molding machines and several automation and assembly lines.

"We look forward to working on this program, as it is vital in contributing to the fight against COVID-19," Vann said.

According to Syracuse.com, Beck called the project "by far our biggest project ever" in a letter to employees Tuesday.

In late March, Tessy was reported to be planning to lay off up to 400 workers due to the pandemic, and a Tessy representative told The Citizen it was operating at 80% capacity. Asked whether those positions in line for layoffs would be given priority for the new jobs in Auburn, Tessy's representative said, "We plan to hire whomever is needed for the program that will run in the Auburn facility."

Tracy Verrier, executive director of Cayuga Strategic Solutions in Auburn, said she was happy to see the new opportunity for economic growth in the area amid the pandemic.