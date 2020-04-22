UPDATED: Tessy Plastics to make COVID-19 test kits in Auburn, hire 200

Manufacturer Tessy Plastics announced Tuesday that it will begin manufacturing COVID-19 test kits in Auburn later this year, and hire 200 employees to do so.
Tessy will make the kits at 4900 Tech Park Blvd., the former site of Daikin McQuay. The company purchased the Auburn facility for $8 million in 2016, and since then has used it as warehousing. It will take 15 weeks for Tessy to convert the facility into class-eight cleanroom manufacturing space, Vice President of Sales & Marketing Judson Vann said in a statement to The Citizen.
Tessy, in partnership with a medical company, expects to make 10 million of the tests per month. The tests can identify positive or negative cases of COVID-19.
The company said it is not identifying its customer due to a non-disclosure agreement. Earlier this month, The Citizen and other media reported that Tessy was manufacturing parts for a portable kit developed by Abbott Laboratories and touted by President Donald Trump as "a whole new ball game" during a Rose Garden briefing in late March.
In his statement, Vann said full production of the test kits in Auburn will involve 50 injection-molding machines and several automation and assembly lines.
"We look forward to working on this program, as it is vital in contributing to the fight against COVID-19," Vann said.
According to Syracuse.com, Beck called the project "by far our biggest project ever" in a letter to employees Tuesday.
In late March, Tessy was reported to be planning to lay off up to 400 workers due to the pandemic, and a Tessy representative told The Citizen it was operating at 80% capacity. Asked whether those positions in line for layoffs would be given priority for the new jobs in Auburn, Tessy's representative said, "We plan to hire whomever is needed for the program that will run in the Auburn facility."
Tracy Verrier, executive director of Cayuga Strategic Solutions in Auburn, said she was happy to see the new opportunity for economic growth in the area amid the pandemic.
"I am proud to see Tessy and other local companies step up to provide much-needed medical, protective, and sanitation products and services, even when it isn't their primary line of business," she said. "The creativity and adaptability we are seeing from area businesses, in these and many other ways, is incredible."
